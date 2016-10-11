Backus: Winter closing in on water main extension

The Backus City Council on Monday, Oct. 3, discussed the need for expediency in the expansion of the city water main on 44th Avenue just outside of city limits.

During discussions the council reviewed an estimate from Widseth Smith Nolting engineering firm estimating the probable cost of the project at $89,244.75 to be paid by the state of Minnesota.

The water main is being extended on 44th Avenue due to soil contamination on some of the properties on that street. Water wells have tested positive for gasoline in some of those properties.

In past meetings, the council agreed to allow connection to city water so that those on 44th Avenue can have access to drinking water. Future water connections will require connection to city water to prevent further contamination of the water table by digging of private water wells.

Work on the water main extension has not begun, and the cost estimate was dependent upon the work being done before November. The council discussed the added cost of expansion once frost sets into the ground, so expediency is needed. Since it is not a city project, all the council can do is wait.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed, after reviewing documents from the fire department's auditor, to increase the fire department annual relief contributions to $2,500. The increase was necessary due to growth in the department's investments. With this increase, however, the department maintains a surplus to protect against market instability.

• Reviewed work done on city streets and pointed out other areas that need work.

• Discussed demolishing a vacant building on Lakeside Avenue. The building is in disrepair with a tree on its roof.

• Set a meeting to canvass election results for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.