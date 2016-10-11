Jury trial set in alleged 2014 prom sexual assault case

An Oct. 31 jury trial was set for the remaining defendant facing charges in an alleged rape case involving two victims the night of the 2014 Brainerd High School prom.

Twenty-year-old Ryan Mark Hall of Nisswa appeared before Judge Kristine DeMay Monday in Crow Wing County District Court. The hearing for Hall, who is being represented by Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis, was brief and no motions were made. The date for the jury trial was scheduled Oct. 31 and was agreed upon by both attorneys. The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office is prosecuting the case.

Hall was charged in April of 2014 with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless; felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless; gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent; felony charge of interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18; and felony charge of using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. Hall pled not guilty to all the charges on June 1.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred after the Brainerd High School prom on April 26, 2014, at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At the townhome were nine high school students—four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown. During the night most, if not all, the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the criminal complaint filed in the case stated.

Hall and Travis Michael Thelen, 20, Nisswa, were both charged in the case. Thelen entered a plea deal last month and his sentencing is scheduled 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in front of Judge Earl Maus. Thelen entered a guilty plea to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a second case filed against him.

In the criminal complaints filed against the two men, the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case, which involves two juvenile female victims. Investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago in a rented townhome. With the evidence gathered, investigators reported there was an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

A 17-year-old female victim met with Nisswa police on April 29, 2014, reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted after prom at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At that time, the victim was unsure if she wanted the matter investigated.

A 10-page criminal complaint was filed detailing corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults.