Halloween show to haunt Crosslake this month

Action Entertainment will bring talent, special effects and stunts to the Crosslake Historic Log Village for seven days of terror benefiting the village's continued tradition.

The Haunted Village will be open Oct. 14-15, 20-22 and 28-29 and will include an interactive walk through the village featuring a daring stuntmen, comedic stage driver Doug Taylor, Fluffy the Minnesota bigfoot and more.

The family friendly walk will open at dark and run until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for children age 16 and younger. Group rates are available by request.

Enjoy a bonfire, hot apple cider and more and listen to the tale of what happens when a witch isn't paid her due.

For more information, call 218-839-2514. Proceeds benefit the continued tradition of the Crosslake Historic Log Village.