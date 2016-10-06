The Fifty Lakes City Council approved a reduced preliminary budget and levy for 2017 at its Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting, according to unapproved draft meeting minutes.

The preliminary budget and levy were both set at $437,700, which is a decrease of $10,068 from this year. City Clerk Karen Stern said the reduction is due to cuts from the planning and zoning commission's budget.

The council has budgeted $187,750 for the city's general fund, $175,000 for roads, $65,450 for fire and rescue, and $7,500 for the parks department. The motion passed unanimously, and the final budget and levy will be set in December.

The council can lower, but not raise, the preliminary levy before final adoption.

The council also decided not to opt out of the temporary healthcare dwelling legislation Gov. Mark Dayton passed earlier this year. Planning and zoning recommended to the council not to opt out for now, as the city has the option to reverse its decision at any point in time.

In other business Sept. 13, the council:

• Approved the financing of a 3,000-gallon TankrPak pumper apparatus for the fire and rescue department.

• Heard the DNR approved a $2,500 matching grant for water supply hoses for the city.

• Decided to purchase "Lookout Point" playground equipment from Midwest Playscapes Design for $35,558.50, with a request to deliver and install the system in spring of 2017.

• Heard the preliminary engineering report for West Fox Lake Road from Bolton & Menk engineer Bryan Drown. The preliminary estimate to bring the road up to city standards is $523,600.

• Adopted the Crow Wing County election emergency plan.

• Scheduled a Meet the Candidates event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the community center so residents can interact with city council candidates before the election.