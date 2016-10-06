CancerHelp Online available through Essentia Health

Patients diagnosed with cancer have many questions. Helping find credible information is vital in supporting the journey through treatment and recovery.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Cancer Center has responded with CancerHelp Online, a service that combines advice from the National Cancer Institute with specific information about treatments and services available at Essentia Health-St Joseph's hospital and clinics.

CancerHelp provides practical, patient-friendly information on a variety of topics. It is designed to be easy to print, so people can easily access and share information with family and friends who may not have ready access to a computer, tablet or smartphone.

The resources have proven particularly valuable to patients who are newly diagnosed, as well as family members who are assisting with care. Features of the site include:

• National Cancer Institute information sheets on more than 100 types of adult and pediatric cancer.

• Lists of common chemotherapy drugs and side effects.

• Tips for managing the side effects of cancer treatment.

• E-books and publications on a wide variety of practical topics, like tips for eating during cancer treatment.

• Lists of support groups and other support services in the community.

• A link to Essentia's cancer clinical trials.

Patients can access the site by clicking the CancerHelp link on the Essentia Health.org/BrainerdCancerCenter home page. For more information, call Marian Foehrenbacher, cancer center manager, at 218-454-5850.