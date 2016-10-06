Assistant Highway Engineer Kris Lyytinen (left) describes feature in the new county highway garage at Pine River to Commissioners (from left to right) Bob Kangas, Jeff Peterson and Dick Downham. Photo by Monica Lundquist

The garage will be ready to occupy in mid-October. Located in Barclay West, it replaces the county's 1974 garage located north of that city.

The new building will be better insulated, have more energy efficient lighting and heating and have larger equipment stalls to accommodate today's larger highway equipment.

Unlike the old garage, the new one is connected to city sewer and water.

One separated stall will serve as a wash bay where the county can wash everything from a sheriff's patrol car to a tandem dump truck or road grader. The center area is the largest. It will serve as a heated parking area for road graders, trucks and other highway equipment. There is a highway department office and bathrooms for employees.

On the other side area is another separate space. The sheriff will store some items there and have an office. This will enable the sheriff's office to consolidate items he has stored in other buildings around Pine River in one place.