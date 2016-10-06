Crow Wing County Land Services is requesting public comment on proposed revisions to the county land use ordinance.

The ordinance revisions and supporting information can be viewed at www.crowwing.us by clicking on the "Crow Wing Listens" button. Written comments on the proposed changes will be accepted until Oct. 31 and may be submitted to the land services office at landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 14, Brainerd, MN 56401.

A public hearing for the review of the proposed revisions to the land use ordinance is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 15 before the planning commission in the county board room on the third floor of the historic courthouse at 326 Laurel St., Brainerd.

The planning commission will make a recommendation on the proposed ordinance revisions to the county board for final review at a regularly scheduled meeting on or after Dec. 27.

Articles in the land use ordinance being revised include:

• Article 3 - administration

• Article 6 - planning commission/board of adjustment

• Article 7 - conditional use permits

• Article 9 - subdivision of land

• Article 10 - land use list

• Article 11 - shoreland district standards

• Article 16 - commercial district standards

• Article 22 - closed landfills

• Article 27 - shoreland vegetation standards

• Article 28 - dirt moving

• Article 30 - home occupation/home business standards

• Article 32 - parking and off-street loading standards

• Article 35 - road, street, highway and roadside standards

• Article 36 - screening and fencing standards

• Article 37 - subsurface sewage treatment systems - technical standards and criteria

• Article 39 - wetland protection standards

• Article 41 - stormwater management

• Article 42 - timber cutting refuse disposal

• Article 43 - tower facility standards

• Article 46 - definitions