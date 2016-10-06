The Manhattan Beach City Council approved a 2017 preliminary tax levy of the same amount as this year at its Tuesday, Sept. 6, meeting, according to unapproved draft meeting minutes.

The council set the preliminary levy at $70,000, with City Clerk Barb Hanson-Wannebo noting she could not see a reason for the city to budget any more money than before. She said this year's legal fees went over budget but hopes that will not continue in the future.

The council can lower, but not raise, the preliminary levy before final adoption.

In other business, Mayor Paul Allen presented an email to the council from Whitefish Area Property Owners Association president Tom Watson regarding the installation and maintenance of a new storm water system around County Road 66. The council discussed the email but decided more information on maintenance costs is necessary before entering into any official agreement.