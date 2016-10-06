In its monthly work session Monday, Oct. 3, the Pequot Lakes School Board was presented an overview of facility and capital budget plans for the coming years.

Superintendent Chris Lindholm marked the highest priorities for the district as:

• Replacing the paging system at the middle school and high school, which is listed as unreliable and a "big security concern."

• Acquiring an additional 125 classroom chairs to keep up with secondary enrollment increases.

• Purchasing a new plow/sanding truck, as the two trucks in possession are "no longer safe."

• Purchasing a new gym curtain, as one no longer functions.

Other budget concerns brought up that officials believed could wait a year or more included auditorium upgrades, replacing the water heater at Eagle View Elementary School and replacing exterior doors at the middle and high school.

Board members felt security issues - such as replacing the exterior doors and securing the auditorium catwalk - should be the top priorities for the district.

"Safety should be the top priority, and No. 2 should be performance in the classroom," board member Brandon Andersen said. "If those doors truly are a security issue, we need to move that up."

Another upgrade brought to the board for consideration was an updated scoreboard for the football field, a portion of which ($17,000) would be paid in a partnership with Coca-Cola. Board members discussed the possibility of the remainder being paid by donors, as well as opportunities to maximize advertising space.

The board also discussed the possibility of establishing a platform to advocate to legislators on behalf of area students.

"From my perspective, a lot of us have done this independently," board member Valarie Wallin said. "I think I would support us going in this direction. It would be a great opportunity for us to work together as a board ... This could be something we could set up for a board retreat and plan for the year what our advocacy points are going to be."

Following their work session, board members entered a special closed meeting to discuss the district's negotiation strategy with Education Minnesota-Pequot Lakes in regard to transportation.

Board member Kim Bolz-Andolshek was not in attendance.