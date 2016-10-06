Mall of America, West Acres closed for Thanksgiving

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Mall officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 5, that the Mall of America in Bloomington and West Acres Shopping Center in Fargo will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a Mall of America letter sent to mall tenants and employees Wednesday morning, the decision was made so “team members can put that energy where it matters most, into making memories with the people they care about most.”

“In years past we’ve all rallied together to answer the call for 24/7 shopper access that Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend brings. However, it also meant that team members may not have been able to share the day with family and friends. That is why this year we have made the decision to close on Thanksgiving Day,” read the letter, co-authored by mall Executive Vice President Rich Hoge and Senior Vice President of Marketing Jill Renslow.

Despite the closure, the option for mall tenants to remain open on Thanksgiving Day exists, according to a Mall of America press release. Security, along with other key personnel, will be on duty throughout the day.

At West Acres, officials said that this year, like always, it will not officially open until Friday, Nov. 25.

Some of its stores, however, choose to open on Thanksgiving.

Alissa Adams, West Acres’ senior vice president of marketing and business development, said the mall’s official opening time for Black Friday has not been announced, but has usually been at 7 a.m. Individual store hours are not known, she said.