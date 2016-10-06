Wild rice plant in Pine River may be one of a kind

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Long time employee Steve Cox checks piles of “curing” wild rice for greenness. Once the hulls are cured, the rice will be parched inside the facility.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Carroll Stimson’s parchers are designed in such a way that when they spin one direction they tumble wild rice inside a heated drum. When they spin the other way, the rice is ejected out of the parcher.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Before curing, wild rice has tinges of red and green in the husk and kernel. Air drying on black fabric in the sun while being turned regularly allows the rice to cure and dry out somewhat without souring or going bad.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Carroll Stimson’s parchers are designed in such a way that when they spin one direction they tumble wild rice inside a heated drum. When they spin the other way, the rice is ejected out of the parcher.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Wild rice parches and tumbles in this spinning drum which was designed and built by processor Carroll Stimson.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal After parching, wild rice is set out on a concrete slab to cool, and then pushed into a conveyor that transferrs it to the thresher. Here, Michael Stuppy of Pine River does the transferring.

Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Carroll Stimson (left) adjusts his custom made thresher while Steve Cox (right) works on the scarifier. Most equipment at Stimson’s plant was designed and built by his own hands.

On the shore of a lake outside Pine River is a wild rice processing plant its owner says is the best around.

Of course, Carroll Stimson has many reasons for saying so. First, he combined 15 years of professional industrial welding experience and many years in the wild rice industry to design equipment perfectly suited to his needs. Second, Stimson has been in the processing business longer than almost anybody else.

"I'll be 87 years old in about two months," Stimson said. "I've been running it 56 years. Do I enjoy it? I like what I do. It's not a pleasure, but what else am I going to do?"

Stimson knows about all there is to know about the rice processing business.

"You want a nice color on it," said Steve Cox, 33-year employee of Stimson. "Most people in the industry think black, shiny rice is the cat's meow. Carroll has always polished some of the coating off. It allows the rice to cook up quicker. It expands more with more volume and it has a milder flavor."

Stimson and Cox said the treatment of wild rice in larger plants can lend to off odors and smells, similar to silage.

"When you get black rice from the store, it looks beautiful," Stimson said. "It doesn't cook good. You aren't assured of quality taste. Some of it is sour. Some of it stinks with bad flavors because of the way they care for the rice. You don't get that in this plant."

Stimson's process starts with shallow piles of rice "curing" on black tarps and being regularly turned to prevent spoiling. The piles are then tumbled in giant steel cylinders suspended over gas fire, known as parchers, until they reach 245 degrees.

The rice is cooled, threshed and winnowed in large machines. It is then "scarified" or polished to remove some of the black coating. The rice then goes through several more machines that clean the rice further, separate it from chaff and grade it.

Of all the equipment, only one or two small pieces were purchased. Stimson designed and built the rest, as well as most of his buildings.

It all started when Stimson decided to supplement his income as a welder. He opened a welding shop on his father's property, which was on a popular wild rice lake. For several years he harvested rice and sold it to other companies or had it processed by other processors.

In about 1960, Stimson built his own outdoor, wood-fired parchers. Buildings and gas-fired parchers followed later.

When wild ricing was more popular, Stimson's plant processed as much as 30,000 pounds in his biggest day with 400,000 pounds in his biggest season. Today there are fewer ricers and fewer workers.

"For the size of the plant, it was quite a bit of rice," Cox said. "We don't do that anymore. We can't get the help. Nobody comes to work anymore. They haven't for years."

With the change in industry comes uncertainty. Stimson has fewer workers and he and his remaining workers are growing older. What will happen to his plant in the future is unknown, but it is certain that there will never be another processing plant quite like it. For Stimson, who perfected his business many years ago, that's just fine.

"I'll never change this anymore," Stimson said. "I'm too old. I don't have anybody to take it over, so I don't know what will happen. I'll be 87, while a lot of people retire in their mid-50s. I don't know what they think they are going to do. I don't have to do this anymore. ... You can't just sit down and do nothing. People do that and in two years they are dead."