Crow Wing County recognized for excellent forest management

Crow Wing County's 105,000 acres of public forest land are also certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). Both the SFI and FSC are third party certification programs.

"By seeking and achieving dual certification, Land Services is ensuring that standards of excellence in public land management are being met," Mark Liedl, Land Services director, said in a news release. "Our forest lands are a vital resource for our community. It is crucial that we continue to manage our forests in a sustainable way for future generations."

Both SFI and FSC require independent auditing firms to evaluate the practices of an organization to certify that their standards are being met. The SFI's forest certification standard is based on principles that promote sustainable forest management, including measures to protect water quality, biodiversity, wildlife habitat, species at risk and forests with exceptional conservation value.

Like SFI, FSC sets high standards that ensure forestry is practiced in an environmentally responsible, socially beneficial and economically viable way. By achieving and exceeding those standards, Crow Wing County has continued to be awarded certification by both organizations.