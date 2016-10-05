Cass County participates in National 4-H Week

Cass County commissioners voted last month to participate in the Oct. 2-8 National 4-H Week. They also toured the county's 4-H offices at Pine River. The 4-H offices are located at the back of the U.S. Post Office building in that city.

The 4-H program is an extension of the University of Minnesota. Its mission mandates science, engineering and technology; healthy living; and citizenship.

Though it is best known for serving school age children in agricultural areas, its programs today cover a wide range of student interests. It connects youth with their community and expands their leadership skills.

Cass' 4-H program currently has 160 members and 35 volunteers. The local program is working to expand the number of clubs and active membership by adding 100 new members in the next year, according to Cass 4-H program director Nic Podoll.

A new club can form around any activity students enjoy doing or would like to try, he said.

They have started by recruiting new members by making a promotional video about 4-H activities. Cass County paid the $1,750 video production cost. The county board authorized spending up to $2,250 more to help with the membership recruitment. Club members speaking in the video talked about the confidence they have gained and friends they have made through their participation in 4-H.

Amber Adkins, a student 4-H ambassador, said 4-H plans to offer a national science day program at schools serving the county.

Their first target area for forming new clubs will likely be either the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District or Northland Remer District. Some residents in both districts have expressed interest, Podoll said.

Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H in Cass County can contact Podoll at the Pine River office at 218-587-8280 or nwpodoll@umn.edu.