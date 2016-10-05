Pink Tie Party slated Oct. 13 at The Woods

The seventh annual Pink Tie Party to support breast cancer patients in the Brainerd lakes area will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at The Woods Event Center (formerly Timbermist) in Brainerd.

The Pink Tie Party will feature hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, dessert samples, silent auction and raffle. All proceeds benefit breast cancer patients through the St. Joseph's Foundation at the Essentia Health Cancer Center and The Pink Ribbon Cupboard.

Last year the Pink Tie Party raised over $12,000. The funds are used to support patients who are undergoing active treatment for breast cancer through continued improvements in care and non-medical assistance. The Pink Ribbon Cupboard serves breast cancer patients who are currently in treatment regardless of their healthcare provider.

Examples of how funds have been distributed to support patients include gas cards; wigs for breast cancer patients; rent payment to lessen the stress on a family; mortgage payment to prevent home foreclosure; payment of auto insurance to keep this transportation resource available to the family; payment of utilities to keep the lights on; and grocery gift cards for help with family grocery expenses.

Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $30 per person at the door. The first 200 advanced tickets will receive a swag bag filled with goodies at the event. Tickets may be purchased through Kristin Larsen of Spectrum Reach at 218-259-5771, David Jeremiason of Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation at 218-828-7362, Kathy Buxton of The Pink Ribbon Cupboard at 218-829-6205, Sue Beck of The Pink Ribbon Cupboard at 218-829-7254, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center Gift Shop, Cash Wise Liquor and The Woods Restaurant.