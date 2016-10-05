Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation recently awarded more than $12,000 through Community Health Initiative Grants, including the following.

• St. Francis Catholic School received $6,800 to help upgrade its gym not only to benefit the students of St. Francis, but other community groups and students who use the facility and host athletic events.

• Community Care N Share received $2,500 to help purchase food to be cooked and delivered to families in need.

• Timber Bay Camp was awarded $3,300. Timber Bay Camp provides an opportunity for high-risk area youth to get away from the stress in their lives and experience a north woods camp.

• VFW Post 3839 in Jenkins received an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), which is the equivalent of a $1,300 grant, to provide immediate, on-the-spot emergency aid.

The St. Joseph's Foundation board of directors reviews grant applications six times annually. Applications must focus on community needs in the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Clinics service area, be submitted by nonprofits or governmental agencies, and meet outlined criteria.

To apply for a grant, more information and a grant application can be found at EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation or by calling 218-828-7362. The next deadline for applications for Community Health Initiative Grants is Dec. 1. Applicants will be notified within 60 days.

A gift to the St. Joseph's Foundation supports local healthcare needs. For more information, contact David Jeremiason, foundation director, at 218-828-7362 or David.Jeremiason@EssentiaHealth.org.