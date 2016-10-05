Search
    Senior Menus: Oct 10-14, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:17 p.m.

    The Senior Nutrition Program offers a nutritionally balanced meal for all people to enjoy.

    Meals are served Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Pine River and Crosslake. The suggested voluntary donation is $4 per meal for those over 60 and $7.15 for those under 60.

    Meals on Wheels are available for homebound seniors in area communities.

    In Pine River, meals are served at the Heartland Apartments, 445 Snell Ave. To make a reservation or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-587-2921.

    In Crosslake, meals are served at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road. To make a reservation by 4 p.m. a day in advance or for Meals on Wheels information, call 218-692-4271. Menus are subject to change.

    Meals are served with bread, margarine and low-fat milk.

    Oct. 10-14

    Monday

    Cabbage roll casserole, green beans, peaches, pudding.

    Tuesday

    Pork chop, sweet potatoes, winter blend vegetables, scalloped apples.

    Wednesday

    Meatloaf/catsup, whole parslied potatoes, creamed corn, mandarin oranges.

    Thursday

    Oven crispy chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, poke cake.

    Friday

    Meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, cole slaw, biscuit, cheesecake.

