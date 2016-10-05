Card Games: Oct. 6, 2016

Don Jacobson won the door prize.

Bridge

Monday, Sept. 26

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Guy Emmons, 7440; Tom Zweiner, 6200; Myrna Turner, 6050.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Whitefish Golf Course,

6 p.m.

No scores.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Rose Ann Stans, 5930; Barb Russell, 5910; Dale Dickie, 5090; Mary Rodeberg, 4910.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

No scores.

Friday, Sept. 30

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Dale Dickie, 5820; Guy Emmons, 5010; Mary Valley, 4940.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Whitefish Golf Course,

6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: Chris and Diana Brown, 91; Tom McGrath and Jim Thompson, 89.5; Pat Montgomery and Clarice Renschler, 88.5.

East/West: Dale Dickie and Larry Fleer, 100.5; Florence DeLong and Bruce Peck, 87; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 86.5.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

North/South: Jim Thompson and Kerry Holloway, 87.5; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 82; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 74.5.

East/West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 80; Jane Kleinsasser and Dale Dickie, 79.5; Barb Smith and Joanne Miller, 76.5.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.