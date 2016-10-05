Search
    Card Games: Oct. 6, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:17 p.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Sept. 27

    Rich Davis, 4270; Jim Olson, 4000; Nancy Motzko, 3850; Ken Schrupp, 3540; Jack Anderson, 3490; Deb Olson, 3360.

    Don Jacobson won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Sept. 26

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Guy Emmons, 7440; Tom Zweiner, 6200; Myrna Turner, 6050.

    Tuesday, Sept. 27

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    6 p.m.

    No scores.

    Wednesday, Sept. 28

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Rose Ann Stans, 5930; Barb Russell, 5910; Dale Dickie, 5090; Mary Rodeberg, 4910.

    Thursday, Sept. 29

    Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

    No scores.

    Friday, Sept. 30

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Dale Dickie, 5820; Guy Emmons, 5010; Mary Valley, 4940.

    Tuesday, Sept. 20

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: Chris and Diana Brown, 91; Tom McGrath and Jim Thompson, 89.5; Pat Montgomery and Clarice Renschler, 88.5.

    East/West: Dale Dickie and Larry Fleer, 100.5; Florence DeLong and Bruce Peck, 87; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 86.5.

    Thursday, Sept. 22

    Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

    North/South: Jim Thompson and Kerry Holloway, 87.5; Emily Schuldt and Ginny Hersey, 82; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 74.5.

    East/West: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 80; Jane Kleinsasser and Dale Dickie, 79.5; Barb Smith and Joanne Miller, 76.5.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

