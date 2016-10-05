Police Blotter - Oct. 6, 2016

BURGLARIES: Report on Sept. 26 at 9:41 a.m. of a burglary on Serenity Lane in Merrifield.

Report on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. of a burglary on Peoria Road in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Oct. 1 at 12:11 p.m. of a burglary on Middle Cullen Road in Pequot Lakes.

CRASHES: Report on Sept. 26 at 1:10 p.m. of a personal injury crash on Swanburg Road and County Road 1 in Pine River.

Report on Sept. 28 at 9:14 a.m. of a property damage crash on County Road 3 in Merrifield.

FIRE: Report on Oct. 1 at 9:32 p.m. of a dumpster fire on County Road 3 in Crosslake.

Pequot Lakes Police Department

BURGLARES: Report on Sept. 26 at 9:03 p.m. of a burglary on County Road 11.

Report on Sept. 27 at 4:16 p.m. of a burglary on Gleason Avenue in Jenkins.

THEFT: Report on Sept. 25 at 3:44 p.m. of a vehicle theft on Poplar Avenue.

Breezy Point Police Department

CRASH: Report on Sept. 30 at 12:40 p.m. of a property damage crash on Circle Drive and Breezy Point Drive.

Nisswa Police Department

THEFT: Report on Sept. 30 at noon of a possible theft on Main Street.

Cass County Sheriff's Department

CRASHES: Report on Sept. 29 at 1:40 p.m. of a personal injury crash on County Road 1 in Pequot Lakes.

Report on Sept. 30 at 3:27 p.m. of a property damage crash on State Highway 371 in Pine River.

Report on Oct. 1 of a property damage crash on State Highway 84 in Backus.

CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT: Report on Sept. 26 at 8:18 a.m. of criminal sexual conduct on Windsor Street in Pine River.