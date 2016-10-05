Nisswa School event raises $3,800 for injured paramedic

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Students at Nisswa School line up for a turn to check out the inside of a North Memorial Air Care helicopter Friday, Sept. 30, as part of a fundraiser for paramedic Miles Weske.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Nisswa School principal Molly Raske smiles after being duct taped to the wall as part of a fundraiser for local resident Miles Weske, a North Memorial paramedic who was injured in a helicopter crash on Sept. 17.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Jack Weske, third-grader at Nisswa School, poses next to principal Molly Raske after she gets duct taped to the wall as part of a fundraiser for Weske's father, Miles, Friday, Sept. 30.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Nisswa students Izaac Vanek (left) and Orion Halls line up to place duct tape on principal Molly Raske, who was duct taped to the wall Friday, Sept. 30, as part of a fundraiser for paramedic Miles Weske.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Nisswa student Tori Waln contributes to the duct tape on principal Molly Raske, who agreed to be duct taped to the wall as part of a fundraiser for paramedic Miles Weske Friday, Sept. 30.

Nisswa Elementary School students, teachers and staff members rallied together with North Memorial Medical Center employees Friday, Sept. 30, to raise money for local resident Miles Weske, who remains hospitalized after a helicopter crash Sept. 17.

Weske, a flight paramedic with North Memorial Air Ambulance service, has two children with ties to Nisswa School. He was injured after the helicopter he was in crashed en route to a call in Alexandria.

According to the CaringBridge website updated by Weske's fiancée, Brooklyn Weber, doctors initially described his condition as "extremely critical." His injuries included broken ribs and sternum, bleeding in the brain, a liver laceration, bruised lungs and C2 and L1 fractures, among others.

Because of the accident, Weske and Weber's plans to get married in early October have been put on hold. But Weber and her family have received continuous support in an effort to make the hard times a little easier.

"I'm so thankful for the community support. It has been incredible," Weber said on Facebook. "With all the negative events happening around the world, it is wonderful to be a firsthand witness to so many positive actions. Every day I am amazed at the kindness of others, even those that Miles and I have never met."

The latest form of community support came from a fundraiser at Nisswa Elementary School, where Weske's son, Jack, is a third-grader. His daughter, Paige, a fifth-grader at Pequot Lakes Middle School, also attended Nisswa School.

Fundraiser participants purchased a foot of duct tape for $1 and helped tape Nisswa School principal Molly Raske to the gym wall. Raske was happy to take part in the event and "get the awareness out" for Weske and his family.

"Really our goal is just to make sure we're supporting him through this," Raske said. "Just send great thoughts toward Miles, healing thoughts."

Hearing about the fundraiser made a big impression on Weber.

"I couldn't hold back the tears," she said. "It means so much that others are going out of their way to help Miles. I can't express enough thanks to everyone involved."

The Sept. 30 event, which also included a North Memorial helicopter for students to explore, raised nearly $3,800 for Weske and his family. But perhaps the better news is the progress he's making in the hospital.

"Neurologically, Miles has made leaps and bounds in his recovery," Weber wrote on Weske's CaringBridge website Oct. 1, adding that he has opened his eyes and has been able to communicate nonverbally by squeezing her hand. "... His chest x-rays are improving each day, but his lungs are still very bruised and stiff. He needs the ventilator for a while longer to keep his lower airways inflated and functional."

Weske was heading to the Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria to pick up a patient with pilot Joshua Jones and flight nurse Scott Scepaniak when the crew's helicopter crashed along Lake Winona, north of the Alexandria Municipal Airport, just after 2 a.m. Sept. 17. Weske sustained the most injuries and is the only crew member who remains in the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

While Weske continues his journey on the road to recovery, Weber remains grateful for all the support she's received and believes it serves as a testimony to the kind of person her fiancé is.

"Miles and I are so lucky to have such an amazing support structure. I know that if this had happened to someone else, Miles would be right there rallying for that person as well," Weber said. "He is such a kind-hearted, genuinely great person, and it is inspiring to see how many lives he has touched."

Along with the CaringBridge website where Weber regularly writes updates on Weske's condition, a GoFundMe account has been set up to take donations at https://www.gofundme.com/milesweske. The website had raised $23,873 as of Monday, Oct. 3, including the donations from Nisswa Elementary School's fundraiser.