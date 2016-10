First Lutheran Church in Pine River will host its annual Lutefisk & Meatball Supper from 3:30-7 p.m. (or until lutefisk is gone) Saturday, Oct. 8.

The meal will include lutefisk, lefse and trimmings.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-12 and free for children under 5. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Lefse will be sold.

The church is at 309 Second St. N., Pine River.