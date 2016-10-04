Fall festival, pork dinner set Oct. 9 at Pequot Lakes church

A fall festival and pork dinner will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Alice Church in Pequot Lakes.

The meal will consist of pulled pork sandwiches from Bubba's BBQ Pit, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, coleslaw, Culver's custard, beverage and a dessert table with homemade desserts provided by the parishioners.

Youth outdoor activities are planned, weather permitting.

Cost is $10 per adult, with a family cap of $40, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under 3. Tickets will be available at the door and the community is welcome to attend.