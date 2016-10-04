Nisswa Chamber to host candidate forum Oct. 18

Shawn Hansen, president/CEO of the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce, announces that the chamber will host a candidate forum for the upcoming election for the city of Nisswa at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Nisswa Community Center (located at 25628 Main St. in downtown Nisswa). Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

Seven candidates have been invited to attend this forum. Those that who confirmed their attendance include:

• Nisswa Mayor candidates: Fred Heidmann and Don Jacobson.

• Nisswa City Council candidates: Bill Cruz, Mike Hoff and Gregg Sellner.

Hansen is waiting to hear from city council candidates Gary Johnson and John Ryan.

This forum is open to the public. Residents, business owners and interested individuals are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the event, contact the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce at 218-963-2620 or info@nisswa.com.