Adventure club plans fall colors walk

PINE RIVER—A walk to admire the fall colors will be the main activity of the next Family Adventure Club gathering.

The club is organized by Happy Dancing Turtle and is intended to gather families together for fun, low-cost local adventures that focus on getting outdoors and being exposed to nature.

The fall colors event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce, 102 W. Barclay Ave. From there, the group will caravan to a nearby park for a walk.

"Bring your family and we'll admire the beauty of the season, learn how trees are preparing for winter and participate in all sorts of fall games," a release stated.

Cost for the event is $5 per family. Register by Thursday by visiting www.happydancingturtle.org and clicking on "Information and Registration" on the Family Adventure Club notice.