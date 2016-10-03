Voters Guide: Cass County Commissioner Districts

Position sought: Cass County Commissioner District 2

Why are you running for office? I want to continue serving the taxpayers of Cass with sensible spending, getting the most bang for our $. Cass County has the second lowest tax rate in the state. We have a great staff of employees and department heads and our citizens budget committee.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The issues that impact our citizens are roads. We have done a lot of improvements and maintaining the roads, which Cass has 850 miles to take care of. Also law enforcement, vets, social services, taxes are just some of the important issues that impact the taxpayers.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? We have a great group of department heads and employees at Cass. I serve on six committees that impact the county government. If you have any questions or concerns, call me at 218-587-4453. I promise to serve you as I have in the past.

Name: John Warren

Position sought: Cass County Commissioner District 2

Why are you running for office? I am running for County Commissioner District 2 in Cass County because this is where I call home. I feel it would be a privilege to serve our communities on a county level.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We have many issues facing our county, from maintaining our roadways, our elderly, our children, our veterans and our natural resources.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? My aim is to support and maintain public infrastructure, transportation, keep our residents healthy, ensure public safety and implement a broad array of programs in a cost effective and efficient manner.

Cass County Commissioner District 3

Elect 1

Phil Kinnunen

Jeff Peterson

Name: Phil Kinnunen

Position sought: Cass County Commissioner District 3

Why are you running for office? I wish to share my years in Air Force law enforcement/security and Cass County Corrections, as well as disciplines learned as a balance engineer, with the citizens of Cass County to provide them with a well-rounded commissioner who will work with people of many interests, backgrounds and goals.

What are the most important issues facing your community? At the county level, continuing to provide basic services at a level that meets the public's needs as more baby boomers retire to Cass County. Unfunded federal mandates continue to be problems at the local level as state funding evaporates.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Work to harness retiring baby boomers moving to the area with years of experience and ideas, who are interested in starting new businesses or working with established ones. More jobs for young couples will prevent them from moving away, which in turn will help to grow the local economy.

Name: Jeff Peterson

Position sought: Cass County Commissioner District 3

Why are you running for office? I've lived and worked in Cass County all my life and want to have a voice in the direction Cass County goes in the future.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Economic stability of our area is one big issue that has to be dealt with on a regular basis.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Retain existing jobs and promote new jobs. I have an open mind to job creation issues as they come up.