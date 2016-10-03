Voters Guide: Breezy Point City Council

Name: Rebecca Ball

Position sought: Breezy Point City Council

Why are you running for office? To provide a voice for and serve the public interests of the Breezy Point community. Becoming a city council member will provide me the opportunity to contribute on a local level, understand current and future challenges facing the city of Breezy Point, and provide ongoing support, guidance and feedback.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Fostering economic development and driving continued growth in Breezy Point are key concerns.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would continue to support and encourage collaboration between city officials, city departments and members of the Breezy Point community. Collaboration can inspire innovation and create opportunities and ideas that may not thrive or develop where individuals or committees are working alone.

Name: Gene Dehler

Position sought: Breezy Point City Council

Why are you running for office? To exercise my civic duty and help make Breezy Point the best that it can be. Growing up in a small town and living in a large city has helped me appreciate the challenges every municipality has faced, large or small.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Ongoing challenge of balancing the needs and desires of city residents with the long-range planning that is required for any healthy and thriving city. Finding the best use of all lands in the city to maximize benefit for all residents. Striving for continuous improvement while remaining sensitive to the budget.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? As I address any challenge. I try to learn the facts. I try to understand all points of view. I try to listen. Then at some point, a decision may be required, and I will be ready.

Name: Jeff Helland

Position sought: Breezy Point City Council

Why are you running for office? My intention is to use my familiarity being a decade resident in Breezy Point, with 30 years of owning businesses to assist with a responsible approach of managing the local governmental duties. I hope to add a fresh set of eyes, a new perspective and a common sense view.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Interaction between the local government with its residence and business community is always an important issue. All too often officials have agendas and projects that are more self-serving than beneficial to the community at large. Financial irresponsibility and burdensome policies or procedures create mistrust.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I have no agenda, no projects or vindictive reason for running. I will work with residents, businesses and colleagues to streamline interaction with the local government. I will use my life experiences to assist with managing and protecting the many city resources.

Name: Gary Mitchell

Position sought: Breezy Point City Council

Why are you running for office? I am running for the Breezy Point City Council because as a citizen I believe we need to be involved. I've decided it is time to quit complaining about government (mostly big government) and try to make a difference. I am an honest conservative and tenacious in my endeavors.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The most important issues facing the council are business and residential development and enforcing ordinances.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would address those development issues with well-informed and common sense planning. The ordinances need to be within the confines of the law, reviewed on a regular basis and enforced.