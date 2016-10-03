Voters Guide: Crosslake City Council

Position sought: Crosslake mayor

Why are you running for office? The past five years as president of Crosslake EDA, I led initiatives including "Light up the Dam" and the Minnesota Design Team. Crosslake is ready to move forward, and I'm ready to lead. I'll continue to invest my time and energy to move Crosslake forward in a fiscally responsible way.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Crosslake needs a full-time city administrator. Streets need repair, and the sewer system requires maintenance and upgrades. The police and fire departments and our recreation area and library must be a priority.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? These issues should be organized, prioritized and managed through leadership and input from the community and council.

Name: Mark Wessels

Position sought: Crosslake mayor

Why are you running for office? Let's continue the positive changes in town. We've reduced the budget, improved citizen satisfaction with city services and shed debt while upgrading our fire and public works departments. We've brought city government back to you! The full council packet is available online before the meetings. Watch the meeting online after.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Protecting our lakes is protecting our city. AIS is a huge challenge. Promoting and expanding parks and recreation opportunities is ongoing. Make this town fun again. Many visitors become citizens and stimulate the economy. We have some huge road and sewer projects ahead, $5 million-plus! Let's get this right!

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I want to keep our government small and keep taxes low so the city works for all residents. Continue and expand the use of contract employment. On large projects we should ask or consult more than one professional for advice.

Crosslake City Council

Elect 2

Gary Heacox

David Nevin

Darrell Shannon

Name: Gary Heacox

Position sought: Crosslake City Council

Why are you running for office? Great progress has been made with Zoning/Planning, the sale of Crosslake Communications, and the overall structure of the community. I would like to see our city continue moving forward and want to be part of making that happen.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Road improvements that have been put on hold for 10-plus years, city sewer improvements, new trails to serve the community, health of our lakes, keeping our taxes in check, working toward making Crosslake a friendly and inviting place to live and visit, analyze the current structure of the city staffing.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? The above should be addressed by putting accurate estimates together, prioritizing each improvement and then putting it into the budget. Staffing improvements could be made to better serve our community. We have talented and qualified individuals that could be utilized to eliminate some of the voids we currently have.

Name: Dave Nevin

Position sought: Crosslake City Council

Why are you running for office? I'm running for office because I have lived in Crosslake for 25 years. During that time I have raised a family and worked as a small business owner. I would like to see our local government be simple and approachable and represent all of our citizens, landowners and business owners.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The most important issues facing my community are land use. This covers roads, housing, promoting of businesses and Minnesota Design Team, helping make the most of our community.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will address these issues by listening to the needs and desires of landowners, business owners and the Crosslake citizens, which will aid in making the best overall decisions for the city.

Name: Darrell Shannon

Position sought: Crosslake City Council

Why are you running for office? I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the council with an eye to meet the future of an ever-growing city. I will listen, be open minded and deal with issues fairly with fiscal responsibility as the most important guiding principle.

What are the most important issues facing your community? With the sale of Crosslake Communications - the financial management of the proceeds from that transaction

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Create two funded reserve accounts from the proceeds of the communications company sale - the first for retirement of the communication company's existing bonds, and the second for future city infrastructure enhancements. It should be held for a minimum of two years and only for projects unanimously approved by the council.