Voters Guide: Fifty Lakes City Council

Name: Linda Steffens

Position sought: Fifty Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? I believe I can provide a fresh perspective and new ideas to help improve the quality of life for all residents of Fifty Lakes.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Improvements to infrastructure such as roads, natural gas lines, recycling and cell services. To have common sense ordinances that fit our residents and our area. Encouraging new business development that would help support keeping our taxes low.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would negotiate with providers on behalf of the city as a whole to obtain the best service at the best prices. Also, applying for state and federal grants could supply funding for improvements. I would develop a five-year plan for controlled, city supported road improvement.

Name: Jay Weinmann

Position sought: Fifty Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? I've worked to bring improvements and consistency to our P&Z department. The council will soon vote on an updated set of ordinances that benefits both our city and citizens. As the liquor liaison, I would like the opportunity to continue to help that department in much the same way.

What are the most important issues facing your community? One of our issues is bringing our municipal liquor establishment up to code with the rules and requirements set by state statute. I also believe improving communication between all the city departments and committees is an important area to focus on.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I would like the opportunity to continue supporting and assisting our municipal liquor establishment to become and remain a profitable venture, ensuring its longevity as a community gathering place for years to come. Continue to build the relationships and communications between departments and committees through joint meetings and shared goals.

Fifty Lakes City Council (two-year term)

Elect 1

Mark Bradley

Don Reierson

Name: Mark Bradley

Position sought: Fifty Lakes City Council, two-year term

Why are you running for office? I've been self-employed for 30 years, and I'm just trying to make a little bit of difference in the community and help the community make the best decisions.

What are the most important issues facing your community? If I'm elected, I'll get the information needed to make that decision. But roads are always an issue.

Name: Don Reierson

Position sought: Fifty Lakes City Council, two-year term

Why are you running for office? I am running to complete the two years remaining on the council position I was appointed to in July 2016.

What are the most important issues facing your community? The most important issues facing our community are: to continue to keep Fifty Lakes the quiet, peaceful and friendly community is has always been; to protect our lakes and forests for future generations while making it an affordable place to live.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I'm assisting with the updating of our city ordinance to make it more user friendly and less restrictive while continuing to protect our natural environment. I've been on the city Planning Commission for six years, and I'm a retired architect with a 40-year career as an architect/builder business owner.