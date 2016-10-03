High tea for first ladies slated at Lutheran Church of Cross

Lutheran Church of the Cross (LCC) Women of the ELCA will host a high tea for first ladies of the United States at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the church in Nisswa.

The cost is $15 per person and can be paid at the door.

Bev Lawyer will present "Remarkable First Ladies of the 20th Century." This presentation highlights the courtships and married lives of five of America's first ladies and the presidents with whom they shared the White House revealed through intimate, humorous and poignant anecdotes. LCC members will model historical fashions of the eras.

RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5, by calling 218-963-7660. Donations will be given to The Smile Train and the Louisiana flood victims. Bring a special tea cup and saucer.