Mental Health Day at Home set Oct. 7

The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) - North Central Region along with the Region 5+ Adult Mental Health Initiative and the Crow Wing County Mental Health Taskforce will host Mental Health Day at Home from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 7, in Meeting Room 1 and 2 of the Crow Wing County Land Services Building, 322 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Learn about the status of mental health services in Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Todd, Morrison and Wadena counties. There will be an opportunity to learn and discuss the mental health needs of Region 5+.

Four consumers will share their experiences and area legislators will speak. For more information, call 218-828-4515.