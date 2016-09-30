Fall harvest potluck planned Oct. 4 at Nisswa church

The Creation Care Team at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa, will host its fall harvest potluck from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the church's Celebration Center.

Prairie Bay Restaurant will cater provolone stuffed organic chicken with mushroom cream sauce. Bring a dish to share using locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Following the potluck there will be a presentation by Seth Goreham, Minnesota Army National Guard environmental program director, regarding Camp Ripley's recent energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives, including energy (solar, geothermal), water reuse and capture, waste, organic composting and recycling.

The goal is to achieve net-zero waste at Camp Ripley, fulfilling the U.S. military's stance on the environment being a national defense issue.

Many door prizes from local artists will be offered throughout the evening.

This also will also be the first opportunity to sign up for a 2017 plot in the LCC Community Garden.