Clouds don't hinder Crosslake Days, chili cook-off
The annual Crosslake Days festivities took place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24, in Crosslake despite cloudy weather. The weekend was full of activities for all ages, including a classic and custom car, motorcycle and tractor show; an arts and crafts fair; the annual chili cook-off; kids' activities; live music and more.
Attendees wore chili beads and cashed in on special deals from chamber member merchants while hunting for the chili pepper, which was hidden somewhere around town. Crosslake residents Karen and Cruz Megazzini, Robb Reed and Jean Searles found the chili pepper at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near the Little Library book stand on Manhattan Point Boulevard.
The following entries in the classic and custom car, motorcycle and tractor show earned People's Choice awards:
Motorcycle: Jim Gallaway, 1958 Cushman Eagle.
Tractor: Ed Deegan, 1937 John Deere Model B.
Truck: Klay Johnson, 1972 Chevrolet PU.
Car: Steve Chmielewski, 1957 Chevrolet 2DR Bel-Air.
Former Minnesota athletes Bruce McIntosh, Minnesota North Stars defenseman; Dale Quist, Minnesota Gophers running back and quarterback; Clyde Brodt, Minnesota state high school skiing champion; and Rich Reese, Minnesota Twins first baseman and outfielder, judged the Olympic-themed chili cook-off. The following chili entries won awards:
Judges' Choice: first place, Riverside Saloon and Eatery; second, Crosslake firefighters; third, Crosslake Auto Body.
People's Choice: first place, RiverWood Bank; second, Manhattan's; third, Edina Realty.
In honor of the 2016 Olympics, businesses participating in this year's chili cook-off were encouraged to pick a country as a theme for their chili.