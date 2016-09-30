Clouds don't hinder Crosslake Days, chili cook-off

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Retired Minnesota Twins first baseman Rich Reese samples one of the chili entries at the annual Crosslake Days Chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Griffin Miller, 8, of Crosslake, hangs in the air on a bungee jump trampoline located outside of Lake Country Crafts and Cones in Crosslake as a part of the annual Crosslake Days Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Former Minnesota athletes Bruce McIntosh (left), Dale Quist, Clyde Brodt and Rich Reese make notes as they judge the Olympics-themed Crosslake Days Chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Crosslake Welcome Center.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Bruce McIntosh, former Minnesota North Stars hockey player and member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, tastes a chili sample during the Olympics-themed Crosslake Days chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Former Minnesota athletes Dale Quist (left) and Clyde Brodt sample one of the 30 chili submissions entered into the Crosslake Days Chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Randy Morsch, of Nordic Haus in Crosslake, sports a Norwegian flag shirt and homemade Olympics medal as he dishes out his Norwegian chicken chili during the Crosslake Days Chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24.

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Edina Realty employees Joan Grunewald (left) and Ruthann Lindstrom embrace the Olympics theme while they serve their white chicken chili during the Crosslake Days Chili Cook-off Saturday, Sept. 24.

The annual Crosslake Days festivities took place Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 22-24, in Crosslake despite cloudy weather. The weekend was full of activities for all ages, including a classic and custom car, motorcycle and tractor show; an arts and crafts fair; the annual chili cook-off; kids' activities; live music and more.

Attendees wore chili beads and cashed in on special deals from chamber member merchants while hunting for the chili pepper, which was hidden somewhere around town. Crosslake residents Karen and Cruz Megazzini, Robb Reed and Jean Searles found the chili pepper at 9:30 a.m. Saturday near the Little Library book stand on Manhattan Point Boulevard.

The following entries in the classic and custom car, motorcycle and tractor show earned People's Choice awards:

Motorcycle: Jim Gallaway, 1958 Cushman Eagle.

Tractor: Ed Deegan, 1937 John Deere Model B.

Truck: Klay Johnson, 1972 Chevrolet PU.

Car: Steve Chmielewski, 1957 Chevrolet 2DR Bel-Air.

Former Minnesota athletes Bruce McIntosh, Minnesota North Stars defenseman; Dale Quist, Minnesota Gophers running back and quarterback; Clyde Brodt, Minnesota state high school skiing champion; and Rich Reese, Minnesota Twins first baseman and outfielder, judged the Olympic-themed chili cook-off. The following chili entries won awards:

Judges' Choice: first place, Riverside Saloon and Eatery; second, Crosslake firefighters; third, Crosslake Auto Body.

People's Choice: first place, RiverWood Bank; second, Manhattan's; third, Edina Realty.

In honor of the 2016 Olympics, businesses participating in this year's chili cook-off were encouraged to pick a country as a theme for their chili.