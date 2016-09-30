CLC's next Cultural Thursday to focus on Iceland

Central Lakes College Sociology instructor Gary Payne and Pine River/Backus reading and English language specialist Mary Rosenberg rode Iceland's famously tough ponies through the island's remote West Fjords region in July. These ponies are actually turned loose in the wild during Iceland's brutal winters but manage to survive by digging through snow and ice to access grass and eating seaweed at low ocean tides. Submitted photo

Central Lakes College's next Cultural Thursday event will feature Gary Payne, sociology instructor at CLC, as he talks about his most recent adventure through the countryside of Iceland.

The event will be held at both noon and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Room E354 on CLC's Brainerd campus. To find the room, enter door 11 on the east side of the building and take a left. The event is free and open to the public.

Payne is well known for not only his insight on different cultures and societies, but also for his photography. He will present a set of digital images from Iceland.

For more information, contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez 218-855-8183 or tkjimenez@clcmn.edu.