Emily: Emergency meeting, special meeting held in Emily

The Emily City Council met Aug. 2 to make up for scheduling issues conflicting with the council's regular meeting day, according to meeting minutes.

During the emergency meeting, the council agreed to spend $75 on mosquito spraying for the Go North Showcase and to buy a John Deere Rotary Cutter from Midwest Machinery Company for $1,699. The council also agreed to allow the tennis group to fill out an application for a grant to pave the courts.

At the conclusion of the emergency meeting, the council scheduled a regular meeting for 9 a.m. Aug. 29 to discuss budget, long-range budget planning and an amendment to an ordinance regarding temporary family health care dwellings.

During that special meeting Aug. 29, the council set a budget workshop for 2 p.m. Sept. 26 and a special meeting for 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

The council also decided to create a letter of intent for appraisal and eventual purchase of four lots of property.

In other business Aug. 29, the council:

• Opted out of the state temporary family health care dwelling law.

• Chose to keep the clerk's office temp for further discussion at the next regular council meeting.

• Approved hiring a temporary seasonal maintenance worker based on the maintenance department's need.

• Approved a fire relief association gambling license.

• Approved termination of at-will seasonal worker Mason Kozicky.