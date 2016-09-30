The preliminary levy is $759,682, which is a 4 percent decrease from 2016. The overall budget is up 1.6 percent from 2015.

The proposed budget includes a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for employees. The capital outlay portion of the budget includes $50,000 in sewer equipment for sewer projects.

Changes to the preliminary levy and budget can still be made, but the preliminary levy cannot be increased before final adoption in December.

The council set its truth in taxation meeting for the public to comment on the proposed levy and budget for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, the council's regular December meeting date. (The council changed its December meeting from Dec. 26, the designated Christmas holiday.)

Public safety

Police reported 206 incidents from Aug. 22-Sept. 25, including 131 traffic-related incidents and 75 miscellaneous incidents.

Traffic incidents included 94 warnings, 14 citations and two DWI arrests. Miscellaneous incidents included 15 residential/business alarms, nine suspicious activity, five disturbance/disorderly, three theft complaints, three property damage incidents, six animal complaints and one AIS violation. Lake Shore police assisted other agencies six times.

In other business Monday, the council:

• Appointed election judges for the Nov. 8 general election.

• Agreed to continue holding the Board of Review to discuss property valuations at city hall, as the council has done in the past.

• Appointed Arla Johnson to the Board of Adjustment/Planning and Zoning Committee.

• Heard quotes for crack filling on Pamela Drive totaled $4,053 and Wienzel Point Road totaled $10,319. The council asked city engineer Dave Reese to come back next month with other options.

• Agreed to proceed with a Conservation Partners Legacy Grant application for Fritz Loven Park. As part of the application, which Kathy Moore will write, the council must hire a forester to look at the park that was damaged in summer storms.

"The state of the park right now - it's kind of a mess up there," said council member Krista Knudsen, Park and Recreation Committee liaison, noting the forester will make recommendations for the safety, health and life of the park.

• Heard the Park and Recreation Committee will now meet quarterly at 1 p.m. the third Monday of the month. Its next meeting will be in January.

• Approved a proposal for new website and email hosting services from GovOffice. The city will have the ability to put full agendas on the website and create an email tree.

• Discussed a radon problem at city hall and cracks in the heating system that need to be fixed.

• Heard from council member John Terwilliger, who said there is a list of roads where heavy summer rains have washed away road edges, and damaged trees and trees leaning over power lines that will need to be taken care of. Also, Terwilliger said septic tanks will be pumped and spread on drainfields the first week in October.

• Learned the city issued four land use permits in August for a total valuation of $189,500. Permits included a residential addition, two accessory structures (one with guest quarters) and three decks/porches/patios. So far this year the city has issued 52 permits for a total valuation of $994,100.