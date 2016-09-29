Voters Guide: Manhattan Beach City Council

Barb Hanson-Wannebo - Did not respond

Amy Wannebo

Position sought: Manhattan Beach City Clerk/Treasurer

Why are you running for office? I am running because I believe that public service is incumbent on all of us. It does not need to be a career but instead, something we all contribute. Now is the time for others to step forward and continue to improve Manhattan Beach.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Specifically relating to clerk/treasurer, I feel there is poor communication from the city to the citizens. Requests from the public are not getting prompt responses. Public relations is important, and the city is falling short in that department.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will respond to requests in a prompt and thorough manner. I will fulfill my duties as clerk/treasurer. I will rebuild communications with the citizens of Manhattan Beach.