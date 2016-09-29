Voters Guide: Nisswa City Council

Position sought: Nisswa mayor

Why are you running for office? Provide clear, focused leadership for the city, improving communication to the citizens. Develop better internal systems for accountability. Seek citizen input on decisions on upcoming issues. Reminding the council and employees that "we are not the city." Those we serve are.

What are the most important issues facing your community? I hear weekly how there is a desire from the citizens for the city to do a better job communicating. Let's change that. Many voices are concerns with emotional reasoning instead of fact-based decision making by the council. TIme to change this issue as well.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Provide the leadership to open the discussion with the community and council, searching out the concerns, addressing them one at a time, using a focus group type approach.

Name: Don Jacobson

Position sought: Nisswa mayor

Why are you running for office? I am aware of the issues facing the city and want to use my 25-plus years of council experience to help maintain our uniqueness while preparing for the future. I have the time, energy, knowledge and I believe the talent to serve all Nisswa citizens.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Long-term financial stability while keeping taxes as low as possible, retaining a dedicated city staff, maintaining the "Up North" image of the city, which is one element which drives tourist traffic, and last but not least, just listening to what the residents want for their city.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Continue open forums at city meetings, prepare multi-year financial analysis of city needs instead of year by year, assure Planning Commission and City Council are focusing on the same goals, and finally, be conservative with financial matters.

Nisswa City Council

Bill Cruz

Mike Hoff

Gary Johnson

John Ryan

Gregg Sellner

Elect 2

Name: Bill Cruz

Position sought: Nisswa City Council

Why are you running for office? I'm running because this is my home. I built a house, own and operate a business, and raise my children right here in Nisswa. My family is very active in this community and give of ourselves.

What are the most important issues facing your community? There's a disconnect between those who are supposed to serve us and its constituents. Businesses are not respected; concerns are being ignored. We are more than a seasonal community; we are home to more families who find it necessary to go to other communities for activities for their children.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Accountability. If you don't like what's been going on here in Nisswa over the past few years, give other community members a chance to correct it. Those who know me, know my convictions. If you don't know me, give me an opportunity to show you.

Name: Mike Hoff

Position sought: Nisswa City Council

Why are you running for office? I'm a vested member of Nisswa, having lived here for 12 years. I would like to be a part of the future decisions of Nisswa's community.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Progressing while keeping the small town integrity

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Work with the city and business community to find the best way to attract commerce to our unique community.

Name: Gary Johnson

Position sought: Nisswa City Council

Why are you running for office? I've served on the council for eight years. I believe in Nisswa and its uniqueness. I ran eight years ago because I wanted to preserve Nisswa's culture and yet allow for improvements. We've accomplished a lot, but there's more work to do. I feel my experience can benefit the city.

What are the most important issues facing your community? I believe any local government's primary responsibility is to provide good roads and infrastructure, police and fire protection and responsible growth, all while protecting the taxpayers' dollars.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Our sewer system is nearing capacity. We need to determine the best method to pay for an expansion. We'll explore all financing avenues to allow for growth responsibly. The same is true of our roads. We need to maintain and improve them and we'll explore options to do so economically.

Name: John Ryan

Position sought: Nisswa City Council

Why are you running for office? We have a lack of cohesiveness when it comes to our city government. It would be my primary goal to bring that back. We all need to work as a unit to achieve the goals the people of Nisswa expect.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We have to work as a whole council together and not as individuals to achieve the desired goals of Nisswa's citizens. What's best for the community and communicating it to the people is imperative to positioning the city for the future and building trust between the people and city hall.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Communication, clear and factual, is key to effective operations in government. The people of the community should have access to their leadership and expect communication from leadership. It is important that we employ technologies to better allow the citizens of Nisswa to achieve this communication.

Name: Gregg Sellner

Position sought: Nisswa City Council

Why are you running for office? I am 10-year resident of Nisswa. It is important to maintain and protect our quaint city's look, appeal and hometown hospitality that it offers to residents, businesses and tourists. We need to put fewer restrictions on businesses while maintaining the look and feel of Nisswa as we know it.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Nisswa has an aging sewer water plant and infrastructure that will require investment. Managing the city's resources through keeping taxes down while making necessary improvements will sustain the excellent quality of life Nisswa provides. Nisswa's continual growth is necessary while keeping the "small town," "up north" feel that draws people.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I'll engage residents and businesses. Our city's success depends on residents' and businesses' input. Nisswa has been managed well, and our resources have been adequate to meet and improve our city. I want to continue this trend and to serve our city with careful planning and consideration of community members.