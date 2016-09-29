Voters Guide: Pequot Lakes City Council

Name: Jason Baca

Position sought: Pequot Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? I am running to bring back financial responsibility to Pequot Lakes property owners. I'm running after they almost passed a 10.49 percent tax increase and voted to borrow a lot more money, which is not necessary. I will vote to lower taxes and try to bring in new businesses.

What are the most important issues facing your community? High taxes and the reduction of traffic flow because of the bypass the city council passed in the last lame duck session unethically. Our biggest threat is that economic liberals are running our city into irresponsible debt. I'll talk to business owners and ask how we can help them grow.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? We spend twice per capita on police as other small towns. I will set a mandatory police budget per capita not to exceed $185 per year, which is the level of towns who have low crime and high community satisfaction. I may look to subcontract services the city provides.

Name: Maury Graham

Position sought: Pequot Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? The town I have loved since I was 5 has significant identity and economic challenges. Commercial businesses are struggling; residential property values have stagnated. I want Pequot to be a "small town," financially healthy destination. I retired seven years ago from a 40-year business career. Let a "non-politician" give back.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Nisswa and Walker have overshadowed Pequot as "destination tourist" towns. Our commercial and residential tax base needs to expand. Sibley and Mayo lakes are in deplorable condition. The 371 bypass robs us of daily visibility. We must explore options to help businesses and bring residential property values to deserved values.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Review all ordinances that restrict business growth. Explore "creative ways" to attract new companies into our business park. Work with Sibley Lake Association to cooperatively engage our livestock neighbors to the west, or aggressively pursue options. All roads should be paved to enhance unsold lots and homes, and property values.

Name: Scott Pederson

Position sought: Pequot Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? I've served one term on the city council and would like to continue to help structure annual budgets that meet the needs and challenges of our growing community while keeping taxes to a minimum. I'm a fiscal conservative and proven leader with common sense ideas and 25-plus years management experience.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Responding in a positive manner to how the new highway realignment impacts our city. Specifically, six miles of new city streets increasing maintenance costs, equipment and facility needs; enhancements to downtown and Trailside Park; neighborhood improvements promoting residential growth; business and retail growth opportunities; and environmental well-being of Sibley Lake.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I'd continue to provide resources necessary to maintain and improve streets, parks and neighborhoods. Institute long-term physical and financial planning, including bonding to eliminate spikes in property tax increases while meeting the needs of our city and make Pequot Lakes a very desirable place to live and do business.

Name: Mimi Swanson

Position sought: Pequot Lakes City Council

Why are you running for office? I am running for city council because I believe making a difference at the local level matters. I want to help make the lives of our citizens better. I have a true compassion for our city and our neighborhoods.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Important issues revolve around preserving the integrity of our city so Pequot Lakes remains a destination for all of us. I'll listen to our business owners, work on building an attractive city park system, work with city planner to ensure that our roadways make easy access to our local businesses.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I will listen, be open and honest. I will practice 100 percent attendance at meetings and city events so that I am tuned in to the needs of our city.