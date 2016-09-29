20th anniversary: PR-B Family Center seeks ticket sellers

The Pine River-Backus Family Center (PRBFC) is blessed to have a proficient, talented staff and wonderful, generous volunteers and donors.

But I have to confess - among these awesome people we do not have a "barker." That's what I refer to as the carnival guy who lures you into his booth by catching your attention and getting you to participate; a salesman extraordinaire. So where would he fit in?

Whenever we have a raffle (very rarely), we don't have the skill set to sell the tickets. That is why I'm reaching out to you, Joe Public, to see if anyone is interested in helping us out by selling tickets.

Maybe your Lions club members, VFW or Legion clubs, business owners, church members, 4-H clubs, etc. would be willing to sell tickets for us. The more participants the merrier - at least for us.

The raffle is a real simple concept. It's called a 50/50 raffle. Of all the funds raised, one person will get 50 percent and the PRBFC will get the other half. If $1,000 is raised, you get $500 and the family center gets $500 (hopefully we raise more).

The tickets are $2 a piece. Our Soups & Sweets fundraiser for the Pine River Area Food Shelf will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Warehouse. During the event we will draw for the winner. There is no need to be present to win, but you'd be missing some awesome soups.

2016 is the 20th year of the PRBFC serving our community. Our viability to continue services is dependent on your desire to help us in strengthening our families and communities with your generous financial support. Send donations to: PO Box1, Pine River, or call 218-587-4292 for more information.

You can drop by 245 Barclay Ave. in Pine River to pick up tickets to sell.

Kathleen Stephan is a volunteer at the Pine River-Backus Family Center who will contribute stories as the family center celebrates its 20th anniversary.