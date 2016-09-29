Ballenthin rides again for hunger

In 2013, Jim Ballenthin rode his bicycle 1,496 miles around Lake Superior to bring awareness and donations for local food shelves, and as of Sept. 24, he rides again.

This year, Ballenthin planned a 500-mile round trip from his home in Backus from Sept. 24-Oct. 4, through Minnesota state parks - including Itasca, Lake Bemidji, Hayes Lake, Zippel Bay and Big Bog state parks.

Ballenthin set a $7,500 goal for this year's ride for the Pine River Area Food Shelf, only $1,500 more than what was received in 2013. Ballenthin and his wife, Jean, were the first donors to the cause this year with $500 of their own money.

"My reasons for doing this have not changed," Ballenthin said in a news release. "Local food shelves have been a focus of our giving for many years. Hunger is a serious issue in Cass County. The poverty rate in Cass County is among the highest of Minnesota counties. This ride is a way to help many people put more food on their tables, to fill empty stomachs, and to relieve the stress of not having enough to eat."

During his first ride, Ballenthin's journey was trackable online. This year he will continue to post daily updates whenever possible.