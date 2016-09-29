Faith in Action volunteers are superheroes

Ryan Pels serenaded a table of Faith in Action volunteers at the 2016 Appreciation Dinner, (from lef to right) Bruce Pederson, Dennis Leff, Jon Thelen (hidden) Ryan Pels on guitar, Natalie Thelen, Vi Leff and Elspeth Puffer. Submitted photo

Volunteers with Faith in Action for Cass County gathered Sept. 15 at The Hub in Hackensack for the annual appreciation and awards dinner sharing how volunteers are "Superheroes" helping others in their communities.

In the past year, Faith in Action volunteers provided over 5,000 hours and drove over 80,000 miles in service to people in need in Cass County. Volunteers respond to an average of 175 requests per month. People served by Faith in Action volunteers ranged in age from newborn to 104 and 76 percent of the people served were age 60-plus, although service is provided to people of all ages and there are no income guidelines. Services are provided based on need.

Faith in Action volunteers were recognized with Superhero-themed awards for their service.

• Diane Salthe, of Hackensack, received the "Wonder Woman Award" in appreciation of her dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by being ready for anything, often checking in to see if there is more she can do to help.

• Linda Olson, of Backus, received "The Flash Award" in appreciation of her dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by driving over 15,000 miles in 2015-16.

• Carol Hartneck, of Hackensack, received the "Kindness is Kryptonite Award" in appreciation of her dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by giving her time to visiting and respite services.

• Bruce Pederson, of Walker, and Bob King, of Backus, each received a "Superman Saves the Day Award" in appreciation of their dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by being willing to pick up many same day and last minute requests.

• Mike Bohanon, of Hackensack, received the "Professor X Award" in appreciation of his dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by being an excellent leader who recruits others to help out. (Bohanon is currently the Faith in Action board chair and chief chef).

• Paula and Dennis Abbott, of Hackensack, received a "Dynamic Duo Award" in appreciation of their dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by being involved in all areas of service and single-handedly boosting raffle ticket sales.

• Pat and Sue Bettenberg, of Remer, received a "Dynamic Duo Award" in appreciation of their dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by working to re-establish the volunteer spirit in the Remer-Boy River area.

• Roy Blackwood, of Bemidji, received the "Mr. Fantastic Award" in appreciation of his dedication to Faith in Action volunteer services by revitalizing the home repair and ramp-building program.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.