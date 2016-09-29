Card Games - September 29, 2016

Leonard Blasing won the door prize.

Bridge

Monday, Sept. 19

Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

Florence DeLong, 7030; Guy Emmons, 6460; Tom Zweiner, 6040.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Whitefish Golf Course,

6 p.m.

Duplicate

North/South: No scores.

East/West: No scores.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

Jim Thompson, 6450; Florence DeLong, 5950; Jack Murray, 5890; Larry Fleer, 5200.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

North/South: No scores.

East/West: No scores.

Friday, Sept. 23

Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

Jane Kleinsasser, 6760; Emily Schuldt, 6660; Fay Miller, 6200; Peter Grimes, 4960.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.