    Card Games - September 29, 2016

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:10 a.m.

    500

    1 p.m. Tuesdays

    Pine River

    American Legion

    Tuesday, Sept. 13

    Don Jacobson, 3130; Shirley Cameron, 3050; Jack Anderson, 2940; Ken Schrupp, 2920.

    Leonard Blasing won the door prize.

    Bridge

    Monday, Sept. 19

    Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.

    Florence DeLong, 7030; Guy Emmons, 6460; Tom Zweiner, 6040.

    Tuesday, Sept. 20

    Whitefish Golf Course,

    6 p.m.

    Duplicate

    North/South: No scores.

    East/West: No scores.

    Wednesday, Sept. 21

    Maucieri's, 11 a.m.

    Jim Thompson, 6450; Florence DeLong, 5950; Jack Murray, 5890; Larry Fleer, 5200.

    Thursday, Sept. 22

    Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.

    North/South: No scores.

    East/West: No scores.

    Friday, Sept. 23

    Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.

    Jane Kleinsasser, 6760; Emily Schuldt, 6660; Fay Miller, 6200; Peter Grimes, 4960.

    Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

    Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.

