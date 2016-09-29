Card Games - September 29, 2016
500
1 p.m. Tuesdays
Pine River
American Legion
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Don Jacobson, 3130; Shirley Cameron, 3050; Jack Anderson, 2940; Ken Schrupp, 2920.
Leonard Blasing won the door prize.
Bridge
Monday, Sept. 19
Jenkins VFW, 11 a.m.
Florence DeLong, 7030; Guy Emmons, 6460; Tom Zweiner, 6040.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Whitefish Golf Course,
6 p.m.
Duplicate
North/South: No scores.
East/West: No scores.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Maucieri's, 11 a.m.
Jim Thompson, 6450; Florence DeLong, 5950; Jack Murray, 5890; Larry Fleer, 5200.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Ideal Town Hall, 6 p.m.
North/South: No scores.
East/West: No scores.
Friday, Sept. 23
Crosslake Community Center, 1 p.m.
Jane Kleinsasser, 6760; Emily Schuldt, 6660; Fay Miller, 6200; Peter Grimes, 4960.
Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.
Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center can call the center at 218-692-4271.