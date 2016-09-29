Absentee ballots now available

Crow Wing County and Cass County announce that absentee ballots are now available for the Nov. 8 general election.

"Absentee voting is available to any eligible voter who chooses to cast a ballot prior to election day," said Crow Wing County administrative services director Deborah Erickson. "Voting booths are set up at our offices for people to vote in person, or a ballot can be mailed out by request."

In-person voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Crow Wing County elections office on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse at 326 Laurel St. in Brainerd.

In addition to regular voting hours, Crow Wing County election offices will be open extended hours Thursday, Oct. 27, until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those wishing to vote absentee by mail can submit an absentee ballot application online, or download and submit a paper copy of an application by visiting www.crowwing.us/absentee.

Voters may also call the elections office at 218-824-1051 for additional information.

Cass County

For information, applications, in-person absentee voting and a complete list of Cass County absentee ballot locations, contact the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 218-547-7260, or visit www.co.cass.mn.us and click the "Elections/Voting" link.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at the Cass County Courthouse, 303 Minnesota Ave. W., Walker.

Absentee ballots require a "witness." A witness may be any registered voter of Minnesota, including a spouse or relative; a notary public; or any person having authority to administer an oath. The witness must include a complete street address and sign the voter's absentee ballot envelope in order for the ballot to be accepted.

All absentee ballot locations will have extended hours for absentee voting for the upcoming general election on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 7, until 5 p.m. Assistive voting equipment is available at all in-person absentee voting locations.

Voters in mail ballot precincts not currently registered to vote may pre-register no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 18 to have a ballot mailed to them automatically, or after that date may register and apply to vote by absentee ballot or in-person on election day no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

New voters can determine their precinct and method of voting by visiting mnvotes.org or the Cass County website "Election/Voting" link.