Motorists on Crow Wing County Road 107 in Pequot Lakes will encounter delays as the road closes at the northern Highway 371 and County Road 107 intersection after 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

The intersection will be open by November. A signed detour will direct motorists about 2 miles south to the Highway 371/County Road 107/Wilderness Road intersection.

The closure is needed while crews construct the future Highway 371 and County Road 107 reduced conflict intersection. The new intersection will reduce the risk of severe right-angle crashes, also known as T-bone crashes, at the future four-lane Highway 371 and County Road 107 intersection.

The closure and reduced conflict intersection are part of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion project in Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Jenkins.