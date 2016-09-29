Gentle yoga, belly dance classes offered

There are two sessions of yoga classes. Session 1 will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 3, 10, 31 and Nov. 7. Session 2 will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5.

The fee is $35 per four-week session. A minimum of five participants is required.

All levels of experience are welcome. Classes focus on yoga for daily well-being and include flowing, held poses, simple meditation and breathing practices. Bring a mat and blanket, and dress comfortably.

Hunt, certified FatChanceBellyDance instructor, will offer two sessions of American Tribal Style belly dance also. Session 1 will be from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 3, 10, 31 and Nov. 7. Session 2 will be from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5.

The class will cover the foundation of American Tribal Style (ATS) slow and fast movements and will include warm-ups, shimmies, belly dance history and elements of costuming. Women of all ages and size are welcome. Comfortable clothing is suggested.

Register for both the gentle yoga and belly dance classes and pay $60 per session. For more information, contact the community education office at 218-568-9200.