MMFCU announces fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity

In keeping with a commitment and motto of "People Helping People," Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union launched a fall fundraiser Sept. 21 with proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with the Minnesota Credit Union's Day of Kindness, when staff from credit unions across the state participate in volunteering to help in their communities.

Through Oct. 28, each MMFCU branch will sell carpentry cutouts for $1, $5 or $10 to be hung on display in their lobbies. All monies raised will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. In addition, MMFCU will match the dollars raised up to $3,000.

On Oct. 10, MMFCU staff will volunteer on a house build or other community-enriching activity. For more information about the Day of Kindness and fall fundraiser, contact any MMFCU branch location.