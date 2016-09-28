Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalAbout 40 people with a vested interest in Pequot Lakes' future attended the first core group training of the Thriving Communities Initiative on Tuesday, Setp. 20, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.

Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalCarrie Sposito participates in a discussion with Jim Kraft and others at her table during the first core group training session of the Thriving Communities Initiative on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes.

About 40 people with a vested interest in Pequot Lakes' future gathered for three hours Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes for the first Thriving Communities Initiative (TCI) core team training.

Upcoming dates

• Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Second core team training.

• Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m.: Community input meeting

• Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.: Plan improvement meeting.

• Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Task force organization and training begins.

All meetings will be at the Cole Memorial Building in Pequot Lakes, except the community input meeting will be at Pequot Lakes School.

The Initiative Foundation's TCI program is designed to help local communities plan for the future by offering a combination of training, technical assistance, grant funds and resource referral. The program helps communities identify their unique assets, challenges and goals.

The Pequot Lakes community is participating in the TCI program to prepare for changes the city will see as a result of the Highway 371 four-lane expansion east of downtown.

The ultimate goals of the TCI program is to build up the economy, increase job opportunities and the commercial tax base, and make the community a more attractive place for residents and visitors.

The process began with the recruitment of about 40 core team members of half men/half women with economic and age diversity representing Pequot Lakes and nearby communities. A goal was to get a good part of the group under age 40, and Dan Frank, senior program manager for community development with the Initiative Foundation, said he was pleased that goal was met.

The first core team training was designed for participants to get to know each other and their community. They sat in groups of four at tables, and switched tables several times to be with other people while discussing community development ideas and doing communication skills exercises.

They also talked about community data and trends, as well as "Boomtown USA: The 7 ½ Keys to Big Success for Small Towns" by Jack Schultz. Those key points are: 1. Adopt a can-do attitude; 2. Shape your vision; 3. Leverage your resources; 4. Raise up strong leaders; 5. Encourage an entrepreneurial approach; 6. Maintain local control; 7. Build your brand; and 7.5. Embrace the teeter-totter factor.

Frank added an eighth key point: Plan for the future, not for the past.

The core team will meet once more to talk about strengths and opportunities, draft goals and prepare for a community meeting. After presenting a plan at the community meeting, the team will recruit task force volunteers to improve the plan, with guidance from the Initiative Foundation along the way.