Central Lakes Rotary Club welcomes new member

Central Lakes Rotary president Linda Marrin conducted the member induction ceremony for new rotary member Dave Endicott on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Endicott is the superintendent of the Pine River-Backus School District and was previously a member of the Walker Rotary Club.

Central Lakes Rotary is selling roses to benefit local projects within the Pequot Lakes and Pine River communities. Sales will conclude Oct. 5. Those wishing to order roses can contact Diane Collins at 218-568-6027. They are $18 per dozen and available in red or lollipop.

Roses will be available for pickup at five different locations between Nisswa and Pine River on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15.

Central Lakes recently concluded its Rotary Ride for Clean Water, with proceeds to be used for international water projects. Brainerd Lakes Sunrise Rotary Club partnered on this event, which raised approximately $6,000.

Club members will also be selling coupon books for Community Days, with proceeds to benefit the food shelves in Pequot Lakes, Pine River and Crosslake.

Dictionaries will also be distributed to third-grade students in Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus schools.

For more information about Central Lakes Rotary, contact Marrin at 218-820-1772 or visit www.centrallakesrotary.org.