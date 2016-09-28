There will be a fundraiser for Miles Weske, a flight paramedic injured in the Sept. 17 North Memorial Air Care helicopter crash near Alexandria, at 1 p.m. Friday at Nisswa Elementary School gymnasium. Holly Olson of the Nisswa school said two of Weske's children attend the elementary school and they want to help support their father. Olson said as part of the fundraiser, people will be able to purchase a piece of duct tape for $1 and then they plan to place the tape on Principal Molly Raske "in hopes she is completely covered in duct tape."