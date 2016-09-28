Fundraiser planned in Nisswa for crewmember of North Memorial Air Care helicopter crash
There will be a fundraiser for Miles Weske, a flight paramedic injured in the Sept. 17 North Memorial Air Care helicopter crash near Alexandria, at 1 p.m. Friday at Nisswa Elementary School gymnasium. Holly Olson of the Nisswa school said two of Weske's children attend the elementary school and they want to help support their father. Olson said as part of the fundraiser, people will be able to purchase a piece of duct tape for $1 and then they plan to place the tape on Principal Molly Raske "in hopes she is completely covered in duct tape."
At 2 p.m. during the fundraiser, the Nisswa school will host its monthly Laker's Pride Rally to celebrate its school pride, along with celebrating the amount of money raised. People who are interested in donating to the cause can deliver money to the school by Friday or to https://www.gofundme.com/milesweske, a gofundme account that was set up for Weske.