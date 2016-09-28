Logging trucks collide, 1 injured

A 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries Monday following a crash between two logging trucks on Swanberg Road and Crow Wing County Road 1 in Pine River. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Swanburg Road and Crow Wing County Road 1. The sheriff's office reported one semitrailer and both trailers were overturned upon arrival. The trucks were driven by Richard Christopherson, 63, Brainerd, and Timothy Fiene, 55, Pine River. Fiene suffered minor injuries and was transported by a personal vehicle for medical attention, the sheriff's office reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, North Ambulance, Ideal Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.