Voters Guide: District 10

City of residence: Breezy Point

Party: Republican

Position sought: Senate District 10

Why are you running for office? My faith and my family keep me grounded and I am deeply rooted in my community. As a business owner, mom and grandma of children in our schools, member of many civic organizations, I want to be that voice for Greater Minnesota that makes it better for our next generation.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Senate District 10 is very diverse, many communities, each with its own unique and important issues. Transportation, taxes, jobs, education, water quality, veterans services, threats to the second amendment, our mental health crisis, healthcare, seniors and vulnerable care, local governments, tourism. Each community's individual issues are vitally important to address.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Solving issues requires excellent communications. I have relied on strong relationships with community leaders and constituents to bring issues and solutions to St Paul. A voice for Greater Minnesota includes all of our voices to unite for solutions. I ask for your vote in November to be that voice.

Name: Tiffany Stenglein

City of residence: Brainerd

Party: DFL

Position sought: Senate District 10

Why are you running for office? My father taught me that it isn't enough to think you can do better, you have to prove it. In the Legislature, I will prove that we can do better for Greater Minnesota. I will be an advocate for our area by moving forward an agenda that supports ordinary Minnesotans.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We must invest in our infrastructure - roads, bridges and broadband access - throughout Minnesota so our small businesses can compete in a global economy, renew our commitment to excellence in education to ensure that our students have the opportunity to succeed, and prepare our state for a growing population of seniors.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? A strong bonding bill is necessary to support our infrastructure needs. Increased affordability and access to pre-K will help our students build strong foundations for their education. We need to support programs that help seniors live independently as long as possible, but also expand facilities and add trained staff.

House District 10A

Elect 1

Josh Heintzeman, R

Quinn Nystrom, DFL

Name: Josh Heintzeman

City of residence: Nisswa

Party: Republican

Position sought: House District 10A

Why are you running for office? This year, I was proud to author a bill that passed into law exempting our veterans' retirement benefits from income tax. If re-elected, I will continue to push for tax relief for middle-class Minnesotans, and I will work to reduce healthcare costs for families and Main Street businesses.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Keri and I are raising our six children in Brainerd and we understand your challenges; we've struggled to build our business and find affordable health care. Decisions made in St. Paul impact our families; I'm your rural voice at the Capitol fighting for jobs and protecting our way of life.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I'll continue to reach across the aisle to get things done. It was a bipartisan effort to balance the budget, investing in local schools and nursing homes. I'm also the check and balance to the liberal agenda putting up obstacles to lakes area jobs and threatening Second Amendment rights.

Name: Quinn Nystrom

City of residence: Baxter

Party: DFL

Position sought: House District 10A

Why are you running for office? Serving on the Baxter City Council, it's been a privilege to move our city forward. In the last legislative session partisan bickering accomplished nothing. I have worked with both political parties and have made a career of fighting for those who cannot or will not stand up.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Rural Minnesotans deserve a vibrant, local economy and livable wages. I advocate for vibrant public schools, affordable housing and property tax relief as well as health care for our veterans, the elderly and disabled. My colleagues and constituents count on me to listen and lead.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I am an advocate rather than a politician, speaking up for those I represent. I have worked with both political parties to find common ground. My ultimate boss are the citizens of House District 10A. I know how to fight and I will stand up for you.

House District 10B

Elect 1

Dale Lueck, R

Erin Wagner, DFL

Name: Dale Lueck

City of residence: Aitkin

Party: Republican

Position sought: House District 10B

Why are you running for office? I am running for re-election in to order enhance our quality of life and economic opportunities here in rural Minnesota. Experience gained in my first term in office as your state representative will allow me to be even more effective in serving the citizens of Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.

What are the most important issues facing your community? We must continue to strengthen our economy and job creation here in rural Minnesota. Our roads and bridges need improvement. We must maintain an excellent education system. Our elders and disabled deserve better support in the area of assisted living and in-home care services.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? Economy: reduce taxes, end state taxing of social security pensions. Repeal unwarranted regulations. Transportation: use sales taxes collected on auto/truck repairs for transportation. No gas tax increase. Current education budget is largest in Minnesota's history, focus on better results. Increase support for assisted living, disabled, and in-home care services.

Name: Erin Wagner

City of residence: Aitkin

Party: DFL

Position sought: House District 10B

Why are you running for office? I would like to see rural schools get larger investments, paid family leave across the state, an increase in renewable energy use, expansion of broadband internet and rural recycling programs, investments into senior care, roads and bridge, and preventative and treatment programs for invasive species.

What are the most important issues facing your community? Lack of investments into our schools, broadband internet, recycling and invasive species programs, senior care facilities, roads, bridges and renewable energy. We need to invest in a future we as Minnesotans can be proud to hand off to future generations.

Specifically, how would you address those issues? I hope to work on an education or a conservation committee where I can push for some of the items listed above. I will work with Education Minnesota, Conservation Minnesota (both of which I have been endorsed by) and other organizations to write or sign bills related to these issues.